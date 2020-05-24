DESPER, Sandra Pettey "Sandy," 79, went to be with our Lord on May 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with pneumonia that led to heart failure. She was born in Biddeford, Maine on August 21, 1940, but resided in Henrico, Va. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Lucinda Pettey; and her husband of 34 years, Charles "Buddy" Desper. She is survived by her life partner of eight years, Alan Thomas; her children, Warren Desper (Cathy), Debbie New (Randy), Dave Desper (Georgia); her pup, Fred; brothers, Lawrence Pettey (Bonnie), Norman Pettey (Pearl); eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nephews, nieces and other relatives. Sandy retired from Henrico Co. Public Works, was very dedicated to the F.O.P. Ladies Auxiliary and held many offices to include State President (five years) and National President. She was very talented and made everyone smile with her handmade creations. Sandy enjoyed volunteering, traveling, crafts and gathering with friends and family. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no public viewing or funeral services. A celebration of Sandy's life will take place at a later date. There will be a private graveside service at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the Richmond SPCA. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
