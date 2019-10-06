DESSENBERGER, Susan M., age 79, wife of Alan Dessenberger, daughter of Thomas F. and Martha B. Myers, Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, passed into eternal rest in her home in Reedville, Virginia on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Alan Dessenberger; son, Craig A. Dessenberger, wife, Mary Lou Becker; grandson, Chandler R. Dessenberger; daughter, Robyn S. Bennett, husband, Josiah Q. Bennett. Susan was a retired Registered Nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, where she worked in labor and delivery for over 30 years. Burial services will be held privately by the family. Remembrances may be made to the Northumberland County Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Reedville, Virginia 22539.View online memorial