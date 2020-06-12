DEUSEBIO, LaVerne Jones, of Richmond, entered into the Lord's care June 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis W. and Pearl F. Jones; sister, Shirley J. Davis; first husband and father of her children, John Louis Deusebio Sr.; second husband, Edgar Chapin. She is survived by her son, John Louis Deusebio Jr.; daughters, Jan LaVerne Deusebio and Susan Kelley Deusebio; her "other" daughter, Gina McKenzie. She is also survived by dear and beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and two spirited Scottie dog companions, Nicholas and Holly. LaVerne served on Henrico Co. School Board and was the first female Chair. She was the Henrico County Christmas Mother in 1977 and continued to serve the organization as a volunteer; LaVerne taught school in her early career and was involved in the founding of 13 Acres School in Richmond, where she served on the board; Later in her working career, she served as the Sales Manager for the Virginia Division of Tourism where she supervised the Virginia Welcome Centers and traveled worldwide to promote Virginia as a travel destination. She served on several community boards and committees over the years and was a member of the Tuckahoe Women's Club. She was also on advisory committees for two Governors of the Commonwealth of Virginia. LaVerne enjoyed traveling, attending plays and dining in interesting restaurants with her many friends, and was very fond of weekend adventures at the beach. She also enjoyed spoiling her Scottie dogs and expected everyone else to do the same. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. A memorial service celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henrico Christmas Mother, any animal rescue charity or to the Cancer Society.View online memorial
