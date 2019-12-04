DEVRIES, Mary Hilda, 96, of Henrico, formerly of Highland Springs, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her first husband, Frank W. Broaddus; and second husband, Winfield (Dee) DeVries. She is survived by her son, Fred Broaddus; daughter, Donna Vidler (Bo); two grandchildren, Chris Vidler (Lindsay), Jennifer Vidler; and two great-grandchildren. Born in Liverpool, England, she served her country during WWII working at the Kirkby Munitions Factory. She loved dancing - ballroom to jitterbug. She and Dee were often referred to as "the dancers" by others on the many cruises they took. A memorial service will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Quinton, on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Disabled American Veterans.View online memorial