DEW, John Mason III, of Montpelier, Va., passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his parents, John Mason Dew Jr. and Nancy Ball Dew of Richmond, Va.; and his sister, Ann Mercier Dew of Beaverdam, Va. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Janet Holston Dew; and by his two daughters who were the light of his life, Holly Dew Roper and Ellen Dew Wilton; and their husbands, Thomas Rutherfoord Roper and Andrew Ruffin Wilton. His full life was culminated by the arrival of his three cherished grandchildren, Mary Mason Spotswood Roper, Robert Ruffin Wilton and Elizabeth Palmer Wilton, all born in 2019. Jay had a love for all children and would dote on any he encountered, but nothing compared to the joy and love brought to him by his three grandchildren. Jay is also survived by his two brothers, Thomas Randolph Dew and his wife, Patricia Dew, Roderick Braden Dew and his wife, Patricia Ketchel; as well as many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind countless friends whom he made from birth through to the end. Jay never met a stranger. By all accounts he was a very unique individual with an unparalleled zest for life. He was always up for adventure and never turned down an invitation to a party or a bowl of ice cream or any sweet for that matter. Jay was an avid outdoorsman and was most happy when he was outside, particularly on the water. He had a deep love for the Rappahannock River and the Chesapeake Bay; one could find him many summer evenings sitting on the porch of the family cottage watching the sunset over his river. During the day he was most happy with his family and friends on a boat - any boat. As a young man, Jay traveled out west to Lander, Wyoming to attend the National Outdoor Leadership School, where he engaged in all manner of wilderness activities such as hiking, camping, mountaineering, cross-country skiing and canoeing. He returned to Richmond and later helped start the Watermen Program at St. Catherine's and St. Christopher's schools. He segued his love of the outdoors into Alpine Outfitters, a business he owned with two partners. He later shifted his career to financial planning and then formed Jay Dew & Associates, an insurance brokerage firm. In 2006, he opened a portable storage franchise, EZ Box Tidewater. Jay worked until he became ill in mid-December. He was tenacious and never gave up on anything he started. We picture him with Jesus in heaven drinking a Diet Coke, cracking his bull whip, telling a joke or story, riding a motorcycle, driving his Shelby Cobra or playing a round of golf. There will never be another one like you, Jay Dew! We would like to thank all of his nurses, doctors and Sheltering Arms Rehabilitation Center for all the care they gave him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU or Sheltering Arms Rehabilitation Center. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. A celebration of Jay's life will be held on Friday, January 31, at 2 p.m. at Third Church, 600 Forest Avenue.View online memorial
DEW, JOHN III
