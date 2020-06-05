DEWEY, Jayne Hawpe, 92, of Richmond, daughter of the late Erskine and Edith Hawpe of Rockbridge County, Va., passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, L.J. Dewey; her brother, Kemper Hawpe; and her son, Eric Dewey. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Dewey; her daughter-in-law, Lynn Dalton; her four grandchildren, Derek, Raynie, Amber and Kelly; her niece, Barbara Lewis (Brian) and family; and her nephew, Mark Hawpe (Joyce). She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton and attended Longwood College. She was a legal secretary for John Pearsall Jr. for many years before starting her family. Her surviving family and friends will miss her feisty nature, her keen wit, her foresight and her love for her family. She had many charitable interests and was an avid reader and sports fan. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens on June 9 at 2 p.m. with a celebration of life afterward. Online condolences: woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com. In lieu of flowers, her favorite charities were Doctors Without Borders and the Nature Conservancy.View online memorial
