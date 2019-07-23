DeWITT, Richard A. "Pete - The Rock of Our Family." November 16, 1958 - July 20, 2019. Born Richard A. DeWitt in the state of Mississippi. Known by his family and friends as "Pete." His family moved to NYC when he was five years old and then to South Carolina when he was 11 years old. After serving his country in the United States Navy, he elected to settle and make his home in Richmond, Virginia, the state his mother loved and where her ancestors lived for more than nine generations. There, he became a successful restaurant owner and later became a commercial general contractor, thus enabling him to build the building that houses his restaurant. There, he also met his Susie, his wife. They were together for 30 years. He loved her more than anything. This union produced two children, Ricky and Robby. He was an adventurous Dad. So much so, that on many occasions, he would say to them, "Don't tell Mom." He shared his love of the outdoors with them: boating, fishing, camping, amusement parks, go karting, etc. He also shared his love of animals with them. He encouraged them to embrace who they are, to believe in themselves and never be afraid. Family meant the world to him. Not just his wife and children. He took care of his mom, dad and brother. He treated his niece, Tara Ann Cartwright, Ph.D. as though she was his own daughter. He bought her first car and took her back and forth to college. Needless to say, he had a big heart and was very generous. One of his greatest loves was riding on his 1958 Harley-Davidson Panhead, Taleah La Trix. Riding her is when he felt the freest. He did not view the word "no" as a limitation. He would find a way or make a way. He would go around, go over, go under and if need be, go through. He protected the weak and helped the less fortunate. He was always the first to help, however, he always stood his ground. He was a friend, therefore, he had many friends. He was a great man and will be greatly missed by all. Our hearts are broken, however, we take solace in knowing that there is no more suffering, and he's in God's arms. He is also survived by his loving and devoted sister, Beverly D. DeWitt. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, at 1 p.m. at Billups Funeral Home, 2500 E. Marshall St., Richmond, Va., where the service will follow at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.billupsfh.com.View online memorial