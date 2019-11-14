DeWITT, RUBYE

DEWITT, Mrs. Rubye Moore, 101, a retired speech therapy supervisor with Richmond Public Schools, died November 2, 2019, in Williamsburg. A New York City native, she graduated from Virginia Union University and earned a master's degree from Columbia University. She began teaching in Chesterfield County in 1944, and was a plaintiff in a successful 1948 federal lawsuit against the county seeking equal pay for African-American educators. In 1949, she began work as a speech therapist in Richmond schools and later served for many years as a supervisor. Living in Williamsburg since 1953, she was a founder in 1965 of what is now Child Development Resources. In 1969, she helped start An Occasion for the Arts. She also was a longtime active member of the Newport News Chapter of The Girl Friends Inc. and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She was an early member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Her husband, Harold O. DeWitt, former human resources director at Colonial Williamsburg, died in 1990. They lost their only child, Carolyn, in 1963. Mrs. DeWitt is survived by cousins Betty Jones, Eric Wright and their late sister Carolyn French; cousins Allyson McKithen and Lauren Hill; and longtime friends Macie C. Johnson, Barbara Blayton Richardson and Oscar and Bonnie Winston Blayton. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 1333 Jamestown Road in Williamsburg. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Carolyn Lee DeWitt Memorial Scholarship Fund, Cedar Crest College, Allentown, Pa. 18104. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
