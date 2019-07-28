DI MARTINO, Helyn Barbara Levine, died quietly on July 7, 2019, at the age of 80, finally free of the burden of a broken body that had stifled her spirit for too long. She was born in Brookline, Mass., to Simon and Sara Levine on Flag Day 1939. Helyn was always an original, adding the "y" to her name to set her apart from ordinary Helens. She moved to Paris as a young woman and while traveling in Rome, met her only real love, Roberto Di Martino. Despite not speaking the same language, they were married on Campidoglio. They returned to the U.S. and had two children, Marc and Monica. Helyn was a traveler who visited Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean many times. She loved to swim, could read a book a day and enjoyed an all-inclusive resort with a good buffet. She was intelligent and curious, and you were as likely to hear NPR as bagpipes or Eddie Fisher on her radio. She was a stellar cook who introduced many a devotee to her famous brownies and Thanksgiving stuffing. She could be direct, irreverent, even offensive, but she loved those in her inner circle deeply and fully. She is survived by her son, Marc Di Martino (Marta Brachini) of Perugia, Italy; daughter, Monica Klisz (David) of Ashland, Va.; and granddaughters, Melissa Di Martino and Lucy Klisz. Her ashes will be spread in Rome and along the coast of Maine.View online memorial