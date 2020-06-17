DIACONT, Virginia Costello, 90, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Linwood "Pete" Diacont; her brothers, and a great-grandson. Virginia is survived by seven children, Beth Dixon (Chuck), Ann Hazelwood (Bill), Ginger Johnson (Jeff), Jane Donovan (Chip), Lin Diacont (Kathy), Rick Diacont (Donna) and Mike Diacont (Tammy); 14 grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; a brother, Mike Costello; and many other relatives and friends. Virginia was an amazing cook. She also loved gardening, especially her flowers, and was a professional shopper. She could sew anything beautifully. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who dearly loved her family and cherished her time spent with them. She will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 pm, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.View online memorial
