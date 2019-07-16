DIAL, Benjamin Franklin "Frank," 86, of N. Chesterfield, Va., passed away on July 13, 2019, at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Janice; daughters, Lisa (Ken) and Holly; son, Ben; five grandchildren, Ryan, Christopher, Jordan, Kylie and Hannah. As a young man, Frank found his first true passion, boxing. Following an impressive Golden Gloves boxing career in Memphis, Tenn., Frank was inducted into the Memphis Park Commission Amateur Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. Frank also found fulfillment outside of the ring, where he held a nearly four decade long career with Genuine Parts Company - NAPA Auto Parts. During his tenure with the company, he was the proud recipient of several prestigious awards including Sales Manager of the Year in 1974 and President's Awards in 1975 and 1982. Frank was also a dedicated member of St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 11300 W. Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va., 23113, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 9 a.m. with a burial service immediately following in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. A reception will be held at St. Matthias succeeding the burial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Frank lived a full and rich life surrounded by family and friends. He will truly be missed.View online memorial