DIAMOND, Barbara Ruben, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at age 85 in Henrico, Va. Barbara grew up in Philadelphia, Pa. and obtained a bachelor's degree (Magna Cum Laude) and a master's degree, both in Social Work, from Temple University. Barbara's professional career included serving as Director of Social Services at JFK Memorial Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa., Regional Director at Delaware Valley Psychological Clinics and Psychotherapist/Consultant at Riverview Nursing Center, before entering private practice in Baltimore, Maryland and later in Naples, Florida. Barbara's volunteer work involved the March of Dimes, Bnai Brith (Chapter President), Multiple Sclerosis Society, Mothers for Peace, Variety Club and Girl Scouts of America. On a personal level, Barbara enjoyed the Red Hat Society, eating ice cream and chocolate, playing and teaching Bridge, playing Mah Jongg, attending plays and musicals and walking along the Gulf in Naples, Florida. She loved to laugh, enjoyed helping others and believed in life-long learning for its own sake. Above all, Barbara deeply loved her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Barbara was predeceased by her father and mother, Dave and Ida Ruben; her brother, Sherwin Ruben; and her beloved infant son, Brad Jesse Nelson. Barbara is survived by her other children, Donna (Carl) and Adam. As "Grandmom," Barbara is survived by her grandchildren, Ashley, Jeremy, Justin, Melissa and Lyndsay, all of whom loved her and will greatly miss her love for them. Barbara is survived also by her sister, Mary Ann Saul (Alan); her sister-in-law, Harriet Ruben; and her nieces and nephews. Cremation and interment of cremated remains are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery