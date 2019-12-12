DIAMOND, Sandra S., 76, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She is survived by her loving son, Shannon Diamond; grandsons, Jacob and Kevin Diamond; and brothers, William and Kenny Diamond. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Diamond Sr.; son, Richard Diamond Jr.; and her parents, Warren and Edna Shannon. There will be a Memorial Mass at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made through her personal memorial page at inmemof.org/Sandra-diamond.View online memorial