DIAZ, Ibis A., 92, entered eternal life June 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Serafin Diaz; parents, Pedro and Anita Gonzalez; sister, Gloria Gonzalez; brother, Hector Gonzalez; as well as grandson, Chris Ford. She is survived by son, Guy Diaz (Sandy); daughters, Lucy Hill (John) and Yvette Ford (Steven); four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Peter Gonzalez (Carmen) and George Gonzalez (Faye); and several nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all. Funeral services to be held in Connecticut at a later date.

