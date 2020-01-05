DICKENS, Antoine, age 40, of Richmond, departed this life December 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marshae Dickens. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Isaac and Shardene Goode; two brothers, William Chambers and Michael Dickens; eight aunts, three uncles, one nephew, a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 11 a.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Monday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
