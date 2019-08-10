DICKERSON, Ann Tudor, 70, of Glen Allen, died of a broken heart on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She passed away peacefully with her loving husband of 48 years, Jim, by her side. In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her mother, Louise H. Tudor; son, Matthew Dickerson; sister, Linda T. Edwards; grandsons, Keen and Blaine Dickerson; bonus grandchildren, Jaden Prince, Ava and Evelyn Cook. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her special caregiver, Afton Edwards have also shared in Ann's loving life. Ann and Jim loved to travel, especially taking cruises. They enjoyed spending time with friends listening to the KOS Band. She also loved to cook, play her slot machines and playing "Hand and Foot." Ann graduated from Park View High School in 1966 and retired from Verizon after 33 years of service. She was also a loved employee of Bliley Funeral Homes, where she and Jim would travel for many out of town services, where she would minister to many of the families she would meet. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Richmond, Va. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Entombment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Bereavement Fund at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.View online memorial