DICKERSON, ERIC

DICKERSON, Eric R., 45, of Richmond, departed this life May 21, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Vina Dickerson; father, James Peebles; three sisters, Cheryl Wortham (Purcell) and Iris and Ashley Dickerson; three brothers, Lance Dickerson-Taylor and Joseph and Joshua Peebles; grandmother, Elnora Thornton; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020.

