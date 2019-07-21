DICKERSON, Frances H., 95, of Richmond, passed away July 17, 2019. She was born August 2, 1923, in Fayette County, Pa., to Joseph and Mary Leeper. She was the third of seven children. Mrs. Dickerson joined the Richmond Police Department in 1964 as a school crossing guard. She retired in 1989 as the Supervisor of the School Guard Unit. From 1989 to 1999, she was a volunteer at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Maxine F. Coats; and a son, Lester H. Haymes Jr. She is survived by sons, Max Foore (Mary) and Ronald Foore (Donna); daughter-in-law, Mary Haymes; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends Tuesday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial