DICKERSON, Jimmy R., 77, of Chesterfield, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home. He was the son of the late James and Mabel Dickerson. Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Dale; his son, Alan; and his sisters, Joyce, Doris and Betty. He is survived by two sisters, Juanita and Rose Marie; his daughters, Diana Veler (Keith) and Laura Dickerson (William); and seven grandchildren. Jimmy was a U.S. Navy veteran and a longtime employee of Ukrop's. There will be a private family service with interment in Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, Va. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
