DICKERSON, Madison Eugene, departed this life June 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Kemal Dickerson. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Amerilus Dickerson; daughter, Andrenia Coakley; two grandchildren, Oceana Howard and Rashid Coakley; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
