DICKEY, JUDITH

DICKEY, Judith Ann, 73, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on May 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Lee Cantrell. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, David Ross Dickey; siblings, Joan Abraham, Dick Ringer (Joyce), Gene Ringer (Diann), Linda Rogers (Bob); and brother-in-law, Ralph Cantrell (Dianne). Judi worked as a Grievance Analyst for the U.S. Department of State. She was a member of Cool Spring Baptist Church, CVMC, Pentagon Pacesetters Volksmarch Club, NCRMC and AACA Richmond Region. A visitation was held on Thursday, May 21, at Woody Funeral Home- Atlee Chapel in Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cool Spring Baptist Church or the VCU Parkinson's Movement Disorder Center.

View online memorial