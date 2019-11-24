DICKEY, Thomas Ellis "Ted," 83, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ethel Marie (Beasley) Dickey; children, Leslie Borman, Susan (Dean) Berry and Thomas J. Dickey; grandchildren, Melanie and Madison Borman, Sam and Max Berry; and great-grandson, Rowan Branham. A private graveside service will be held at Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.

