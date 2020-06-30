DICKINSON, Mary Elizabeth Flippen, 95, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 25, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert "Buster" Dickinson. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Lucy Baber, Cernata Cobbs, John Flippen, Luther Daniel Flippen, Donald Flippen, Margie Franklin, Fannie Tomlin and Edith Phipps; and her child, Robert "Bobby" Dickinson. Also, preceded in death by her grandchildren, Adrian Kirk, Shannon Reed, Angela Shumate and Caty Pennell; great-grandchildren, Kelsie and Kristofer Rothenburg. Mary is survived by her children, Danny Pennell (Mary Lou), Len Pennell (Barbara), David Pennell (Dianne), Ann Kirk (Ted), Johnnie Pennell (Debbie), Hallie "Sissy" McClure (Jimmy), Jean Watts (Jimmy); and daughter-in-law, Delores Dickinson; 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and many devoted nieces, nephews and friends. Mary is also survived by her siblings, George "Marshall" Flippen (Shirley), William Flippen (Nettie), Dannie Fredericksen (Ronnie) and Bubbie Flippen (Bobbie). The family will receive friends at Woody's Parham Chapel from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. following visitation. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial
