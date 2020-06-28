DICKINSON, Mary Elizabeth Flippen, 95, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 26, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her devoted, loving husband, Robert "Buster" Dickinson. He lovingly referred to her on many occasions as his "brown-eyed girl." She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Cernata Cobbs, John Flippen, Luther Daniel Flippen, Donald Flippen, Margie Franklin, Fannie Tomlin and Edith Phipps; and her child, Robert "Bobby" Dickinson. Also, preceded in death by her grandchildren, Adrian Kirk, Shannon Reed, Angela Shumate and Caty Pennell; great-grandchildren, Kelsie and Kristofer Rothenburg. Mary is survived by her children, Danny Pennell (Mary Lou), Len Pennell (Barbara), David Pennell (Dianne), Ann Kirk (Ted), Johnnie Pennell (Debbie), Hallie "Sissy" McClure (Jimmy), Jean Watts (Jimmy) and daughter-in-law, Delores Dickinson; 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and many devoted nieces, nephews and friends. Mary is also survived by her siblings, George "Marshall" Flippen (Shirley), William Flippen (Nettie), Dannie Fredericksen (Ronnie) and Bubbie Flippen (Bobbie). Mary was a loving, devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her number one passion was spending time with and bragging about her many grandchildren, it was her biggest joy. She will be remembered for her unwavering Christian faith, the heartfelt love she had for her family, friends, her church family and her love for shopping/selling antiques, spending time having and going to yard sales and spending time at the flea markets. She always enjoyed conversations with everyone and was never at a loss for words. So many, especially her Sandston Baptist Church visitors, have commented over the past several years that it was such a joy to visit her because she was so interesting and kept the conversation going. The family will receive friends at Woody's Parham Chapel from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. following visitation. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial
