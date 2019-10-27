DICKINSON, Robert "Bobby" Ernest III, 71, of Henrico, passed away on October 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ernest Dickinson Jr.; and his mother, Genevieve Hafner Dickinson. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Delores Svor Dickinson; children, Michael Dickinson of Richmond, Melissa Eaton (Jason) of Chesterfield, Marc Dickinson (Michelle) of Hanover; six grandchildren, McKenna, Justin, Johnathan, Ethan, Ellie and Zoe; sisters, Jean Watts, Hallie McClure; niece, Heather Starke (Cary); beloved brother-in-law, Dale Svor (Libby); nephew, Drew Svor; stepmother, Mary Dickinson; stepbrothers, Danny Pennell, Len Pennell, David Pennell, Jonny Pennell; and stepsister, Ann Kirk. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and his dogs, Brownie, Dalton, Daisy and Abbie. He was passionately involved with the Buckingham Branch Railroad, Richmond Railroad Museum and the Old Dominion Chapter of National Railway Historical Society (NHRS). He was an avid biker and devoted family man. A memorial service will be held at the Richmond Railroad Museum at 102 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224, on November 3, at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old Dominion Chapter, NHRS, P.O. Box 8583, Richmond, Va. 23226.View online memorial