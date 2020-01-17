DiGAETANO, Sebastiano "Ben" Anthony, age 92, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Nellie DiGaetano; and his sister, Mary D. Halstead. He is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years, Linda; daughters, JerryAnne Yancey (Bill), Susan Nowell (Joe), Toni Binford; son, Michael DiGaetano; sister-in-law, Judy Briley; stepdaughter, Carla McGee (Steve); 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, three nieces, eight great-nieces and nephews; and his cat, Corkie. Born and raised in Fulton, N.Y., Ben excelled in math, was an altar boy at his Catholic church and loved sports. He served in the Navy during World War II as a machinist stationed aboard a destroyer that patrolled the eastern seaboard. As a civilian, he remained in Virginia, where he raised his family. He attended RPI and after working various jobs he started his own company, Colonial Mfg, Inc., in the early 1970s. His company supplied machine parts to a variety of large companies, including Philip Morris, American Tobacco, AMF and Baker Equipment. He loved cats, fishing, boating, traveling and his many friends; but, it was his family that he treasured most. Family gatherings at Thanksgiving, Christmas and at "Castellammare del Golfo," his rivah house, brought him great joy. He will always be remembered for his kind smile and the always present twinkle in his eyes. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Overbrook Presbyterian Church, Dumbarton Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in Ben's name.View online memorial
