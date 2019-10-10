DIGGS, Charles Ellis, 53, of Bumpass, went to be with his Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019, following an extended illness. Charles is survived by his parents, Willie Ellis and Ramona Diggs, also of Bumpass; four sisters, Kim O'Connell (Scott), Jackie Marden (Brice), both of Bumpass, Cheryl Diggs of Staunton and Karen Snelson (Billy), also of Bumpass; beloved nephews and nieces, Brice and Ashley Marden, David Marden, Will Hart, Pam Marden and Ryan Wheeler; adored great-nieces, Adalynn and Eliza Grace Marden; aunts, Lucille Andrews of Bumpass, Louise Kopcho of Amelia; and uncle, E. K. Mallory (Doris) of Bumpass. The family would like to express gratitude to Charles' caregivers, Nicky McMullen, Barbara John and Kate Rehard. Charles was a cattle and hay farmer for his entire life and an active member of Little River Baptist Church, where he served in a number of capacities. He was known in his community as one who shared Christ's love by looking out for his neighbors and meeting the needs of others. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 11, at Little River Baptist Church, 4959 Buckner Road, Bumpass, Va. A service will be held to celebrate Charles' life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville or Little River Baptist Church. Online guestbook available at lacyfh.com.View online memorial