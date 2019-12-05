DiLAURA, Anne Christine, went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2019. Anne was preceded in death by Thomas DiLaura (husband); Thomas and Annie McCann (parents); and Bridie Lehane (sister). Beloved mother of Patricia Hansen and husband, Marty, of Glen Allen, Va., Patrick Brennan of Wanaque, N.J. and Mary Brennan-Farnen and husband, Ernie, of Cinnaminson, N.J. Devoted Grandma to Nicholas, Jessica and Jeremy Brennan and Ryan Hansen. Loving sister to Johnnie McCann of Mayo, Ireland, Jimmy McCann of England, Mary Kelly of New York, Margaret Smith of New York, Ceil Fleming of New Jersey, Tommy McCann of Mayo, Ireland, Patricia Moynihan of Roscommon, Ireland and Kathleen Keogh of Sligo, Ireland; many wonderful brother and sisters-in-law and 70-plus nieces and nephews and their families. Anne "Chris" was born in Mayo, Ireland on June 1, 1938. She was the fourth of 10 children to Thomas and Annie McCann. She grew up with her nine brothers and sisters in Magheraboy, Kilmovee. After immigrating to New York at the age of 16, she lived in the New York/New Jersey area for over 50 years, where she was a loving mom to her three children and grandmother to her four grandchildren. She had a long career helping others as nurse's aide and working in a local school. She was also a longtime volunteer for Chilton Memorial Hospital, Our Lady of Good Counsel in Pompton Plains and the Girl Scouts. She spent the last 13 years living in Henrico, Va., enjoying retirement. Anne had a zest for life. She loved being with her family and extended family. She loved spending time visiting Ireland and vacationing at the Corolla, N.C. beach. She had a loving and witty personality and she loved to laugh. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Visiting at the D'Agostino Funeral Home Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by an 11:30 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Pompton Plains. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Butler. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, st.jude.org or to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.View online memorial
