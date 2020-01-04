DiLAURO, Daniel B., 93, of North Chesterfield, widower of Lorrene E. DiLauro, passed away peacefully December 25, 2019. He is survived by many family and friends. Mr. DiLauro was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran of WWII and a retired ITT engineer. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road. Graveside services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park and Mausoleum. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
DiLAURO, DANIEL
To send flowers to the family of Daniel DiLauro, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Visitation begins.
Jan 6
Graveside Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Dale Memorial Park and Mausoleum
10201 Newbys Bridge Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
10201 Newbys Bridge Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Graveside Service begins.