DiLAURO, DANIEL

DiLAURO, Daniel B., 93, of North Chesterfield, widower of Lorrene E. DiLauro, passed away peacefully December 25, 2019. He is survived by many family and friends. Mr. DiLauro was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran of WWII and a retired ITT engineer. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road. Graveside services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park and Mausoleum. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Daniel DiLauro, please visit Tribute Store.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Visitation begins.
Jan 6
Graveside Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
1:00PM
Dale Memorial Park and Mausoleum
10201 Newbys Bridge Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Graveside Service begins.

Tags