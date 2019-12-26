DILDAY, The Rev. Robert Harrison, 64, of Richmond, passed away December 22, 2019. He is survived by his sons, R. Harrison Dilday Jr. and Andrew Christopher Dilday; and his father, Dr. Russell Hooper Dilday. Robert received a Master of Divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and a Certificate of Anglican Studies from Virginia Theological Seminary. He recently joined the clergy at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Interfaith Alliance for Climate Justice, Venmo: @iacjva, PayPal: iacjvirginia@gmail.com, Website: www.iacjva.org/give, or make check payable to Interfaith Alliance for Climate Justice and mail to P.O. Box 184, The Plains, Va. 20198.View online memorial
