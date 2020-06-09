DILES, Ida Rebecca, 97, went home to be with Lord on June 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Thomas L. Diles. She is survived by her sister, Eliza Webb of Philadelphia, Pa.; brother-in-law, Amos Elmore of Richmond, Va.; devoted niece, Yvonne Winston (Keefe); and a host of other family members and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Wednesday, June 10, from 4 until 6 p.m. Graveside services Thursday, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Jun 11
Viewing
Thursday, June 11, 2020
11:00AM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
