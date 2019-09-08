DiLIBERTO, Vincenzo "Gino," entered the loving arms of Jesus on September 1, 2019. He finally reunited with his wife, Maria; and his son, Ben. He leaves behind his daughter, Grace. Gino and Maria operated L'Italia Restaurant for over 40 years. Style Magazine selected L'Italia Best Italian Restaurant in Richmond six times. Visitation at Bliley's Funeral Home, Staples Mill Road, September 9, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on September 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at Blileys.com.View online memorial