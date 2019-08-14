DILLARD, DOROTHY

DILLARD, Dorothy Hockman, 104, of Henrico, formerly of Maurertown, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Rosa Hockman; husband, Robert Dillard; and sister, Helen Hockman Clarke (William). Left to cherish her memory are her nephew, Warren Clarke (Anna); great-nieces, Katy Oliver (Steve), Sharon Wood; great-nephew, William Clarke; and great-great-nephews and niece, Riley, Blake, Harrison, Kaleb, Campbell and Jack. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, Va. 23222.

