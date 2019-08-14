DILLARD, Dorothy Hockman, 104, of Henrico, formerly of Maurertown, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Rosa Hockman; husband, Robert Dillard; and sister, Helen Hockman Clarke (William). Left to cherish her memory are her nephew, Warren Clarke (Anna); great-nieces, Katy Oliver (Steve), Sharon Wood; great-nephew, William Clarke; and great-great-nephews and niece, Riley, Blake, Harrison, Kaleb, Campbell and Jack. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, Va. 23222.View online memorial