DILLARD, Marion Lourine, age 90, passed away peacefully June 17, 2020. She was born April 6, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Clarence and Lessie Schultz. On August 25, 1956, Marion married F. Douglas Dillard Jr. in Roanoke, Virginia. The Reverend Dr. F. Douglas Dillard preceeded her in death in 2005. Marion was a loving and caring minister's wife who would do anything for others. For many years she worked as a special education teacher in Fairfax, Virginia. She cared deeply for each and every student. Marion is survived by her two sons, Douglas and David; her two grandchildren, Ashley and Jeremy; and her great-grandson, Cameron. All of us will miss her greatly.

