DILLON, GERALD

DILLON, Gerald Denver, 81, of Hanover, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, after suffering from pneumonia and a heart attack. He was preceded in death by his son, Gerald Scott Dillon; and 12 siblings. Gerald is survived by his wife, Bonnie Jo; daughter, Lori Dillard (Blain) of Cary, N.C.; three grandchildren, Seth (21), Caleb (19) and Luke (17); and many nieces and nephews. Gerald and BJ moved to the Hanover/Richmond area in 1960 from Lashmeet, West Virginia. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m.

