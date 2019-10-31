DILLON, Rita T., age 77, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles Edward; two daughters, Cheri Verham (Kelly) and Susan Hamant (Steve). She is also survived by three grandsons, Zack Verham (Erin), Nick Verham (Jocilyn) and Jason Hamant. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Violet Taylor; sister, Amelia Thornton; and brother, Richard Taylor. Rita was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who were lucky to know her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the annual trips to the Outer Banks of North Carolina and making Christmas cookies with her grandsons. Rita was a member of St. Anne's Guild and the Hanover Women's Club. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church for over 40 years. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Saturday, November 2, at 3 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to visit with the family prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Rita requested to have contributions made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 441, Hanover, Va. 23069. The family would like to express a special thank you to her neighbors for the kindness and assistance shown to the family during this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenashland.com.View online memorial
