DIMITRIS, James Constantine, age 87, of North Chesterfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Soula Stella Dimitris; and sons, Chris Steven Dimitris and Charles Thomas Dimitris. James was born in Athens, Greece, where he earned a medical degree. He later immigrated to Montreal, Canada and finally settled in Richmond, Virginia as he earned his third medical degree working at the ER Unit at MCV. After graduating in forensic psychiatry, he became a medical director for 27 years at Central State Hospital. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a Trisagion Prayer Service at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 13, at Bliley's Central Chapel, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221, followed by interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America.