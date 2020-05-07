DIMUEL, Alexander Jr., "AJ," 24, of Henrico, departed this life April 30, 2020. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. For the saftey of family and community we will exercise a 10 person rotation. A private funeral service will held Saturday, 12 p.m., Pilgram Journey Baptist, 7204 Bethlehem Rd., Glen Allen, Va. Online condolences, www.owensfuneralservices.com.View online memorial
