DIMUEL, RACHEL

DIMUEL, Miss Rachel A., 49, of Goochland, Va., departed this life on Friday, November 22, 2019. Rachel leaves cherished memories to her loving father, Oscar Dimuel; sisters, Mazie Dimuel and Catherine (Allen) Thompson; brothers, Willie (Angela), Alexander (Cindy) and Eddie (Angela) Dimuel; a host of nieces and nephews who lovingly called her "CheChe"; other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va., where viewing will be held today, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at County Line Baptist Church, 4070 County Line Rd., Kents Store, Va. Interment church cemetery.