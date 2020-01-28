DINSICK, WALTER JR.

DINSICK, Walter Frank Jr., passed peacefully on January 26, 2020. Born June 27, 1943, in Donora, Pa., he was the son of the late Walter F. Sr. and Florence Dinsick. After serving five years in the Air Force, he graduated from California University. He was the consummate salesman and worked at Wheeling-Pitt Steel, Capital One and Verizon Wireless. He loved his Steelers, fishing with family, his Polish heritage and great family gatherings. He is survived by a large and loving family, including his wife of over 50 years, Marsha; his daughter, Alexis; and his son, Matthew and his wife, Jessica. He was Papap to Jonathan, Logan and Nick. He is also survived by three brothers, one sister and their families and Marsha's family. A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, Midlothian, Va. A memorial service will be held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia at a later date.View online memorial
