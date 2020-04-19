DINSMORE, Daniel Farris, 69, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. Dan was born November 4, 1950, in Big Stone Gap, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivory and Mary Dinsmore. Left to cherish the memories of his life well lived, are his love Pamela Edwards; daughter, Katharine Fish (Brandon); sons, Ryan Edwards (Nisha) and Tony Edwards (Marie); three grandchildren, Eliza Fish, Rhys Fish and Sonia Edwards; and sister, Diane Dinsmore. He leaves behind many cherished cousins and friends. Dan graduated from J.R. Tucker High School in 1969 and VCU in 1974 with a degree in business. Everyone who met Dan felt his passion for Jimmy Buffett and the island life. He loved magic tricks, clowns, playing pool, gardening, VCU basketball, his pups Captain and Skipper and vacations in Key West. Spending time at the Tiki Deck was his favorite thing. From quiet nights with his love, Pam, to packed parties with the "Friday's Gang," Dan was happiest behind the bar surrounded by friends and family. Although he was Dan to most, he was "Pop" to three "parakeets," his beloved grandchildren, Eliza, Rhys and Sonia. "If a man's life is measured by the laughter he gave to others, the fun he had on earth, and the family/friends he leaves behind who love him, then Dan had a life well lived." We know he is listening to Buffett at a beachside bar in Heaven having a champagne of beers with some old buddies. It's been a lovely cruise. A Celebration of Life will be planned for later this summer at the Tiki Deck. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Atlantic Region Central Border Collie Rescue https://www.arcbcr.org. The family would like to thank Dr. Onufer and Dr. Bogaev and all of the nurses at St. Mary's and VCU Medical Center for all of their support over the years. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
