DIVELEY, June S., 95, of Richmond, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. June was born on June 22, 1924, to Joseph Walter and Pearl Mason Shull, in Oil Springs, Kentucky. She moved to Petersburg, Indiana when she was five. She received a B.A. from Indiana University in 1944. Upon graduation, she taught school in New Carlisle, Indiana, where she met her husband, William "Bill" Diveley. They were married in June 1949 and lived in Lafayette, Indiana, while Bill earned his Ph.D. from Purdue University. In 1952, Bill and June moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where June worked for Delaware Power & Light, and Bill worked as a senior research chemist for Hercules. June had many close friends in Newark and Wilmington, Delaware and vacationed with a group of them every summer in Cape May, N.J. June volunteered for the Delaware Council of International Visitors and entertained many guests from all over the world. June and Bill traveled all over the world before and after retirement. In 2003, Bill and June moved to Richmond to be near their son, daughter-in-law and grandson. June's parents, husband and her sister, Lucille, preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Jonathan and his wife, Marie; grandson, Tucker; and many nephews and nieces. A family memorial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.View online memorial
