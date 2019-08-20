DIXON, Charles Aubrey, Jr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Homewood Nursing Home in Frederick, Maryland. Aubrey was born in Richmond, Virginia, in April 1927, to Charles Aubrey Sr. and Edith Grigg Dixon. Two brothers followed. He married Joyce Anne Mays on July 16, 1949, after a stint in the Army at the end of WWII. He later graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute, in spring 1951. He worked at Fort Detrick, in Frederick, Maryland, for 19 years. After Fort Detrick was all but shut down in 1972, Aubrey founded Tuscarora Racquet Club, also in Frederick, and the business he started continues to this day. He was instrumental in the growth of tennis as a favorite sport the area, not just through the tennis club, but by supporting many tennis events on the city courts. Aubrey was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Grigg Dixon. He is survived by two brothers, Harold (Griz) Grigg (Judy) and Melvin Thomas Dixon (Ann Hummel); his wife of 70 years, Joyce Anne Mays Dixon; three sons, William Bryan (Jean Lown), Thomas Aubrey (Jaime Meadows Dixon) and Kevin Hunter (Debbie Noonan Dixon); nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends starting at noon on Saturday, August 24, at Calvary United Methodist Church, in Frederick, Maryland. A memorial service will be held at the church at 1 p.m. and will be followed by a reception from 2 until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a donation to Hospice of Frederick County, Maryland, a charity supported by Aubrey and Joyce over many years.View online memorial