DIXON, Dr. Aaron Lorenzo, age 62, of Richmond, departed this life February 1, 2020. Before retirement, he was a mathematics specialist at Richmond Public Schools as well serving as principal at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. He was also an adjunct professor of mathematics at Virginia State University and at the University of Richmond. He is survived by two sons Christian Dixon and Gabriel Dixon; five sisters, Patricia Hill (Oscar), Priscilla Dixon, Belinda Jones (Sammie), Rose Johnson and Judy Martin (Jeff); two brothers, Howard Dixon (Peggy) and Early Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Monday, 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, Virginia. Dr. Robert Diggs, pastor, officiating. Professional services rendered by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Monday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
