DIXON, FLOYD "BILLY BOY"

DIXON, Floyd E. "Billy Boy," entered into eternal life on February 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Ralph Dixon; and his sister, Elizabeth Pompey. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Venice Watkins; granddaughter, Ahrea; two sisters, Cynthia Brown and Jacqueline Dixon; three brothers, Ralph, James and Kennard Dixon; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives; and friends, including one devoted, Wanda L. Wilson. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Friday, February 21, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, at 2 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 21
Viewing
Friday, February 21, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Feb 21
Family will receive friends
Friday, February 21, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Feb 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 22, 2020
2:00PM
Manning Chapel
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Feb 22
Burial
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
3101 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA 23223
