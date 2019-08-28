DIXON, Melvin Thomas, 89, of Sylva, N.C., formerly of Richmond, Charlottesville and Deltaville, Va., passed away in Sylva on August 19, 2019. Born in Richmond, Va., to Charles Aubrey Dixon and Edith Grigg Jones Dixon. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Charles Aubrey Dixon Jr. (Joyce) of Frederick, Md. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Anne Sutcliffe Hummel Dixon of Sylva; by his brother, Harold Dixon (Judy) of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Suzanne Grady (Aaron) of Denver, Colo.; son, Melvin Dixon Jr. (Rhonda) of Slocomb, Ala.; daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Dixon (Andrew Padyk) of Sylva; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mel served in the Navy from 1948 to 1949, and was called back for service from 1952 to 1953. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1957 with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked for Eastman Kodak, Sperry Rand and as an independent contractor first in technical writing, then in real estate and construction. He spent many hours on the Chesapeake Bay boating and fishing with family and friends. Chronic illness limited his activities in later years, which he and Anne spent living peacefully in Sylva near their daughter Beth and her family. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Randy Provost of Harris Medical Associates who provided excellent medical care for Mel over many years, and the staff of Skyland Care Center who cared for and comforted him in his last months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation of Long Beach, Calif.View online memorial