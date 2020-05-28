DIXON, Paul Brian, age 46, beloved husband, father, son and brother, passed peacefully on May 13, 2020, at home. Paul preceded in death by his mother, Virginia; leaves behind wife, Cara; daughter, Kylie; father, Paul; brother, Michael (Amy); and aunts, JoAnn and Nikki. Paul was a graduate of Ferrum College, where he studied history and went on to teach and coach in Chesterfield County Public Schools. Wrestling was a passion of Paul's during his high school years and that passion was passed on to the athletes that he coached. He instilled in those athletes that your best would lead you to success. Details of a celebration of Paul's life will be shared at a later date.View online memorial
