DOBB, Scott Wray, 44, of Henrico, departed this life Friday, February 14, 2020. He is survived by his children, Joseph, Sean and Abigail; twin brother, Eric Leonard and brother, Gregory Dobb (Lorene); mother, Linda Dobb Kreisheimer (Harold). Services will be Saturday, February 29, 1 p.m. at Westhampton Cemetery, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.

