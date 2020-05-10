DOBBS, David Glenn, 70, born in Columbus, Ga., passed away on May 4, 2020, in Chesterfield, Va., formerly of Amelia, Va. He was a teacher, principal and administrator for Chesterfield County Schools. He was a devoted father to Kimberly Alvis (granddaughter, Brianna DeLarge), Ryan Dobbs and Rachel Dobbs; and devoted friend to Judith Dawes. He is survived by three sisters, Leslie Smith (Monroe), Betsy Young (Joe), Laurie Avery (Ronnie); and nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen Dobbs and Steve Dobbs; father, Curtis Dobbs; and mother, Betty Dobbs. To honor David's wishes, no funeral service will be held and his ashes will be sent to his family's burial plot in Alabama.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
