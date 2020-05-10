DOBBS, DAVID

DOBBS, David Glenn, 70, born in Columbus, Ga., passed away on May 4, 2020, in Chesterfield, Va., formerly of Amelia, Va. He was a teacher, principal and administrator for Chesterfield County Schools. He was a devoted father to Kimberly Alvis (granddaughter, Brianna DeLarge), Ryan Dobbs and Rachel Dobbs; and devoted friend to Judith Dawes. He is survived by three sisters, Leslie Smith (Monroe), Betsy Young (Joe), Laurie Avery (Ronnie); and nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen Dobbs and Steve Dobbs; father, Curtis Dobbs; and mother, Betty Dobbs. To honor David's wishes, no funeral service will be held and his ashes will be sent to his family's burial plot in Alabama.

