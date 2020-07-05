DOBBS, Eric D., who for decades was Richmond's leading theatrical photographer, has died at 71. A native of Roanoke, Mr. Dobbs was a 1971 graduate of the University of Richmond. He opened his photographic business in the late 1970s, working with a wide range of individual, commercial and non-profit clients. He was an actor, performing with a number of local and regional theater companies, but was best-known in the theatrical community for his photographs of productions and performers, published throughout the country. Mr. Dobbs is survived by a daughter, Marilee Dobbs Billingsley (Matthew) of Richmond; a brother, Christopher T. Dobbs (Patricia) of King William; and two stepbrothers, Robert C. Repass and Thomas G. Repass, both of Weems. A memorial gathering will be scheduled later. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Richmond Theatre Artists Fund through the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond.View online memorial
